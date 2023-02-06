Second suspect arrested after man shot multiple times in Gaines Township

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A second suspect has been arrested after a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times last month in Kent County.

Deputies were called to the Grand Village Mobile Home Park on January 21 after several neighbors reported hearing shots fired.

When they arrived, they were unable to locate any victims in the area. At 2 a.m. deputies were told that a gunshot victim had shown up at the hospital and was in stable condition.

Further investigation revealed that after the victim was shot, he left the area in a vehicle along with others and were then chased by the shooters.

According to deputies, the suspects shot at the car until it became disabled. From there, a Good Samaritan found the victim and drove him the rest of the way to the hospital.

Deputies believe the two groups were known to each other and had planned to meet that night.

A 21-year-old Wyoming man was arrested later that day.

On February 2, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office says a second suspect was located. The 21-year-old Grand Rapids man was arrested on charges of assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

The shooting is still under investigation.

