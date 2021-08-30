Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Second person dies in northern Kent County crash

Jack and Patricia Behrens killed by driver who didn't stop at Algoma Ave. and 20 Mile Rd.
items.[0].image.alt
WXMI
Kent County Sheriff's Deputies on the scene of a deadly crash at 20 Mile Rd. and Algoma Ave.
Solon Township double fatal crash at Algoma Ave and 20 Mile Rd
Posted at 8:59 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 08:59:43-04

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A second person has died following a crash in northern Kent County Sunday night.

The Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17 that Jack and Patricia Behrens both died after their SUV was hit by a pick-up truck on August 29, 2021.

Investigators say the driver of the truck drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Algoma Avenue and 20 Mile Road, hitting the Behrens' vehicle. The 74-year-old Patricia was declared dead at the scene; 73-year-old Jack was flown to the hospital, but passed away.

The driver of the truck was hurt, but is expected to survive. Deputies believe that driver was drunk.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time