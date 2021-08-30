Second person dies in northern Kent County crash

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A second person has died following a crash in northern Kent County Sunday night.

The Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17 that Jack and Patricia Behrens both died after their SUV was hit by a pick-up truck on August 29, 2021.

Investigators say the driver of the truck drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Algoma Avenue and 20 Mile Road, hitting the Behrens' vehicle. The 74-year-old Patricia was declared dead at the scene; 73-year-old Jack was flown to the hospital, but passed away.

The driver of the truck was hurt, but is expected to survive. Deputies believe that driver was drunk.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube