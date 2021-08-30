1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash near Cedar Springs

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One woman has died and two people have been hospitalized in a crash involving two cars near Cedar Springs, according to police.

The crash happened Sunday evening in Solon Township, at the intersection of Algoma Avenue and 20 Mile Road.

An elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police.

One elderly man was critically injured and was taken to the hospital via Aero Med for injuries.

Another man in his 30s was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to a spokesperson from the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

