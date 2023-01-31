Search exposes Kent County deputy to cocaine, receives 4 Narcan doses

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County deputy was exposed to cocaine while conducting a search Tuesday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the deputy found a pouch containing an unknown substance while transporting a drunk driving suspect to the Kent County Jail.

We’re told he detected possible exposure to airborne particles and notified staff members at the jail. Staff administered four doses of Narcan as the deputy continued to display "effects of the exposure," the sheriff’s office says.

The deputy’s vitals were checked and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he is showing positive signs, according to KCSO.

The unknown substance was later determined to be cocaine, deputies say.

KCSO is using the incident as a reminder that help is available to those who are combating drug addiction. Seek help by calling 211 or 800-622-HELP.

