Santa Claus Girls need donations after fire damages wrapped gifts

WALKER, Mich. — FOX 17 got an update Tuesday from the Santa Claus Girls, a nonprofit that uses part of the old DeltaPlex Arena in Walker to store its Christmas gifts, after a fire broke out inside the building Friday night.

The organization said its side of the building still is without power, and all the gifts inside are too smoke-damaged to donate right now.

Thankfully, all the gifts were wrapped, so the Santa Claus Girls say it’s just the wrapping paper that’s damaged.

The nonprofit plans to use the presents at a later date, but it will have to rely on gift cards in place of gifts this year.

Now, the group is asking for donations to cover the more than 3,400 families who already signed up to receive gifts on December 9.

“We’re desperately hoping that people will open up their wallets and their hearts and provide us with some more funding so that we have enough this season to provide. It’s really awful to lose everything at this point in the year,” Kim Conover-Loar, a book buyer for the Santa Claus Girls, said. “If people can send us $10 or $1,000, $100, it all goes towards the children, especially this year because we’re just purchasing gift cards.”

