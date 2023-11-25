Multiple crews respond to fire at DeltaPlex Arena building

WALKER, Mich. — Fire and smoke damaged parts of the old DeltaPlex Arena building Friday night. Multiple crews responded around 9 p.m. to reports of smoke inside the building.

According to Walker Fire Department on scene the fire was located in a wall in the building's west side. The fire was limited to the inside of the wall but heat damage could be seen from the outside. Officials called it a hidden pocket fire and had to cut holes in the roof to access the flames.

Fire departments from Walker, Alpine, Plainfield and Grand Rapids responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and more assessments will be made after sunrise on Saturday.

Officials on scene said any damage throughout the rest of the building would be limited to smoke but it may be significant.

We're told the side of building in question houses machine assembly manufacturing equipment.

There were no injuries reported.

