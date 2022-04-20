Rough pavement on I-96 at M-6 to be replaced beginning April 25

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Another big project with lane closures and traffic shifts will begin in West Michigan, this time on I-96 before and after M-6.

“It's not very long of a stretch, but it's in rough shape and definitely needs it,” said John Richard, spokesperson for the Grand Region of the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The pavement has been rough for years, and all of it from 36th Street to east of M-6 will be torn up and replaced.

Work in preparation for the project has already interrupted traffic there, both last year and in the last few weeks.

Major work begins April 25 and is expected to continue until late November.

All traffic will be sharing one side of the freeway while the other side is reconstructed. So, lane closures can be expected, along with occasional ramp closures.