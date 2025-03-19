Rockford area street closure addresses ‘reckless driving behaviors’

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Jericho Avenue will be closed south of the Rogue River for work to address “reckless driving behaviors,” as described by the Kent County Road Commission.

The busy street south of Rockford will be closed between Ella Terrace to the north and Peter Creek Drive to the south from March 19 through April 2 for the first of two phases. The second phase of work will come later in the summer of this year.

Jericho Avenue will only be closed weekdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. during the first phase of the work

The plan is first to remove trees to prepare for further adjustments to the road. Eventually, crews will “cut the crest of a hill down approximately 15 feet,” according to a road commission notice.

A crash on that stretch of Jericho Avenue in 2023 killed a 19-year-old Plainfield Township woman when the car in which she was a passenger left the road and hit a tree. The driver was seriously injured.

FOX 17 Traffic Page

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube