Grand Rapids 18-year-old dies after car hits tree in Plainfield Township

Kent County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:49 AM, Nov 24, 2023
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman has died following a crash in Plainfield Township Thursday night.

The crash happened after 8:30 p.m. near Jericho Avenue and Peter Creek Drive, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told a 19-year-old Plainfield Township woman drove north on Jericho in a Volkswagen Jetta when she lost control, left the road and hit a tree.

Deputies say the vehicle’s 18-year-old passenger was pronounced dead. The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

