Road work on M-21 will cause closures west of Lowell

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Road work planned on M-21 Fulton Street between Ada and Lowell will include complete closures of the highway at times.

The first phase of the project, however, only involves flag crews controlling traffic. The closures come later.

Monday, Sept. 27, through Wednesday, September 29:

Flag control on M-21 where crews are working between Alden Nash Avenue and Bennett Street during daylight hours.

October 11 – 14:

M-21 closed between Settlewood Drive and Bennett Street. Detour: Vergennes Street between Pettis Avenue and Parnell Avenue.

October 18-21: