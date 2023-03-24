Qualified Grandville students to receive free meals through end of current year

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Students who qualify for reduced meal prices at Grandville Public Schools (GPS) will be given free meals through the rest of the school year.

In a letter to parents Friday, the school district says the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) raised compensation for free and reduced meals over the last three years.

For this reason, GPS says it plans to use the extra funding to allow qualified students to eat free of charge.

The free meals go into effect Monday, March 27.

“We believe that the additional Food Service Funds provide us with the potential to enhance our food service programming and provide additional benefits to our students,” the school district writes. “The cost of school meals can be a financial burden for some families, and we want to ensure that more of our students have access to free nutritious meals during the school day.”

Parents are advised no action is required on their part if they have confirmed applications for reduced meals on file. Others may submit an application confidentially through the school’s family portal.

Those with questions are asked to connect with Whitney TeBos by calling 616-254-6404.

