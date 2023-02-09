Governor Whitmer proposes free lunch, breakfast for all students in new budget

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a record-breaking budget proposal that would make a big difference for Michigan families.

The $79 billion budget includes a general fund of nearly $15 billion And school aid of $19 billion.

The governor is pushing for universal pre-k, help for teachers, and free breakfast and lunch for all public school students. Many parents are hoping the free lunch plan will survive when the legislature votes on the budget over the next few weeks.

"I think it's phenomenal," parent Millicent Dasgupta said.

Dasgupta has four children in the Southfield Public School District and believes the plan would benefit any family regardless of their financial status.

"I think this is a great thing that will certainly take a burden and a worry off of parents to pack a lunch for kids," she said.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist says the free meals would save families around $850 a year.

"We know that [with] hungry kids its harder for them to focus. It's harder for them to learn, and that's why we're putting forth this proposal," he said.

He says the free meals will cost the state $160 million of its school aid fund which is roughly 2% of the state's record budget of $79 billion.

"It's a record budget, but the record that's important for example is the record investment in public k-12 education on a per-student basis," Gilchrist said.

The budget still has to be voted through and Republican challengers are taking aim at the governor's tax plan.

"It shouldn't be that hard to find a bipartisan compromise to pass real meaningful tax relief for working families, for all seniors," Senator Aric Nesbitt said.

But Dasgupta is hopeful free lunches will receive bipartisan support.

"Yes, this will definitely be a great impact and a great help for our family," she said.