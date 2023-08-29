Prosecutors: Teen charged with assault, battery in East Kentwood fight

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A teen boy has been charged in connection to a fight at East Kentwood High School last week.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says county deputies have finished investigating the fight, which was caught on video Aug. 24. The disturbing video shows one student beating another student, which included kicks to the face.

*Warning: Some viewers may find this video disturbing.

We’re told the boy was charged with one count of assault and battery.

Prosecutor Christopher Becker acknowledges the video only depicts part of what happened last Thursday, saying the charge was filed after all available facts were collected from witness statements and other related video.

