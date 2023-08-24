‘Disturbing and unacceptable’: Investigation underway after video shows fight at East Kentwood High School

EAST KENTWOOD, Mich. — East Kentwood High School officials and police are investigating after a video posted online shows a disturbing fight between a male and female student.

In the video, you can see a male student kicking a girl repeatedly in the head.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the school’s resource officer is investigating the fight.

Video of the fight has been shared on Facebook thousands of times.

At this time, it’s unclear what led to the fight.

In a statement, East Kentwood High School called the fight “disturbing and unacceptable.”

The school says the fight is being investigated in partnership with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the school resource officer and the Kentwood Safety Department.

Parents gathered outside the school's administration building Thursday afternoon to ask officials what the next steps will be in the investigation.

