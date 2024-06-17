Prosecutor files charges, ID's suspect in weekend stabbing outside Rockford

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Monday against the suspect who police say broke into a home near Rockford and stabbed an 11-year-old girl.

Ricardo Castillo is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon on counts of assault with intent to murder, 1st-degree home invasion, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, and carrying a weapon with unlawful intent.

Prosecutor Chris Becker says Castillo is the man who broke into the home on Ella Terrace Court in the River Bluffs neighborhood on Saturday morning. A 911 caller from the home told dispatchers a man covered in blood had broken in around 3:00 a.m.

The man stabbed an 11-year-old girl who was taking part in a sleep over at the home. Kent County Undersheriff Bryan Muir called the suspect a "monster."

Becker says Castillo is the man responsible for those crimes, and that he intended to rape the girl after stabbing her. That 11-year-old is expected to survive her injuries.

Investigators say there is no connection between Castillo and the homeowners or the girl who was stabbed.

The assault with intent to murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Castillo also faces a count of illegal entry for a separate incident in Rockford within a few hours of the stabbing.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

