3 suspects in possession of stolen guns and credit cards arrested

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators credit vigilant neighbors with reporting suspicious activity, leading to the arrest of 3 people.

Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area of Adaway Avenue and Adaridge Drive just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, January 7. Neighbors called after spotting people looking into vehicles in the area.

Responding deputies located a Dodge Durango with 3 people inside, 1 of whom ran. Deputies tracked that person down and arrested them. A stolen firearm was recovered near where the person was arrested.

Inside the SUV, investigators found stolen credit cards, wallets, masks, and another stolen pistol under the front passenger seat.

All three suspects are being held in jail pending arraignment on criminal charges. The Sheriff's Office believes the suspects could be tied to other crimes in Kent County.

