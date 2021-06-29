Police warn of purse-snatching incidents in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in several West Michigan communities are warning people to watch out for purse-snatchers.

In a joint release, police from Kentwood, Wyoming, Grand Rapids and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office say there have been several purse-snatching incidents in large retail establishments.

According to police, the suspects seem to be targeting women over the age of 50 in parking lots that have their purses in a shopping cart.

Police say the suspects take the purse from the cart and run when the victim isn’t paying attention.

In one case, police say the thieves pulled a purse from a woman’s hands. They say the woman tried to chase after them and fell to the ground, causing a minor injury to her hand.

There have been four purse-snatching cases in Kent County, two in Wyoming, two in Grand Rapids and one in Kentwood.

If you can identify the suspects or have any information about the crimes, contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, the Grand Rapids Police Department, the Kent County Sheriff’s

Office, or Silent Observer.

Wyoming DPS – 616-530-7366

Grand Rapids PD – 616-456-3380

Kent County SO – 616-632-6125

Kentwood PD – 616-656-6600

Silent Observer – 616-774-2345

