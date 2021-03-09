Police searching wooded areas near Belmont for man who went missing in January

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police are continuing their search for a Plainfield Township man who was reported missing and endangered in January.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, they're conducting searches in wooded areas in the Belmont area in hopes of locating Richard Drayton.

They're planning on using drones, the mounted patrol and K9 units, so people may notice a large police presence in the area.

Drayton was last seen around on January 25 around 10 a.m. walking away from his home.

Police say he was last seen wearing an oversized dark fleece-lined hooded jacket and possibly gray sweatpants.

If you have any information, call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6357.