Police investigate vandalism at Kent County GOP Headquarters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after police say someone vandalized the Kent County GOP Headquarters.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says an online report was filed Tuesday morning about a building on Lake Michigan Drive NW being vandalized.

Photos of the Kent County GOP Headquarters show antisemitic and white supremacy symbols spray painted across the building.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says an investigation into the vandalism is ongoing.

"Sadly, this kind of crime is becoming all too common. Graffiti is vandalism and vandalism should be prosecuted, period,” a spokesperson for the Kent County GOP told FOX 17.

Back in November, the Kent County Democratic Party headquarters was also vandalized with spray paint.

