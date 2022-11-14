Kent County Democratic Party headquarters vandalized

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Democratic Party says someone vandalized its headquarters with antisemitic graffiti.

The Kent County Democratic Party Chair Bill Saxton released a statement about the graffiti Monday afternoon.

"The antisemitic graffiti discovered this morning on our headquarters in Kent County is not only shocking and disappointing, but is a direct assault on what should be the core values of all citizens, regardless of political party preference. It is abundantly clear that winning at the ballot box is not enough these days. It doesn't stop the hate and the violence. It doesn't make us immune to the rampant white supremacy that has been sparked by bad actors across the political spectrum.



This is a reminder that we must remain vigilant in our pursuit of justice and equality for all. We cannot and will not allow hate like this to flow through our community. I am asking all of you to stand with us and send a resounding message that this form of hate is not welcome here and we will continue to fight against it every day of every year."

FOX 17

The West Michigan vice chair for the MDP Jewish Caucus, Cary Fleischer, also released a statement.

“Hatred is a danger to both Parties and to all Americans. Nazi messages are especially anathema to Jewish people, but everyone should join in the condemnation."

Saxton says police have been notified.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube