Police identify man found shot and killed at Kentwood hotel

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed at a Kentwood hotel over the weekend.

The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says 22-year-old Jaquarrie Garrett, a resident of Georgia, was found dead at the Delta Hotel after being shot multiple times on Saturday, March 4.

Authorities note Garrett was previously reported as being 21 years old.

We’re told Garrett’s death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge of the shooting are urged to connect with police by calling 616-656-6604. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

READ MORE: Reported shooting at hotel a week before 21-year-old man's death

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube