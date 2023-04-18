Watch Now
Police identify man found in Grand River, death ruled accidental drowning

FOX 17
Posted at 4:17 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 16:21:24-04

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety released an update Tuesday after a body was found in the Grand River Monday.

Officers responded to Indian Mounds just before 3 p.m. Monday to find a man’s body floating in the Grand River.

Wyoming DPS said Tuesday that investigators identified the man as 36-year-old Matthew Hinton from Kent County.

The Kent County Medical Examiner’s office did an autopsy on Hinton’s body and ruled his death an accidental drowning.

Officers are still trying to figure out what brought Hinton into the water in the first place.

If you have any information about Hinton’s death, call Wyoming police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

You can also submit tips anonymously online.

