Body found in Grand River; Wyoming Police investigating

WYOMING, Mich. — Police say a body was found in the Grand River on Monday afternoon.

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, officers were called around 2:50 p.m about a "suspicious object" floating in the river near Indian Mounds Drive, just off I-196.

Police say they found a body in the water, identified as a 36-year-old man from the Grandville area.

At this time, police are unable to say more about the circumstances, as the investigation is still underway.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety was assisted by Grandville police and fire departments, as well as the Kent County Dive Team.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or silentobserver.org

