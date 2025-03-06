Watch Now
Police arrest suspect for Wyoming shooting that left man hurt

FOX 17
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police arrested a suspect connected to a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place in the 2700 block of Clyde Park Avenue SW, the Wyoming Police Department (WPD) says. The victim was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

We’re told a 43-year-old man from Wyoming was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. His identity is not being released until he is arraigned.

Kent

Wyoming shooting leaves man hurt, suspect at large

FOX 17 News

