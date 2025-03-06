Police arrest suspect for Wyoming shooting that left man hurt

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police arrested a suspect connected to a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place in the 2700 block of Clyde Park Avenue SW, the Wyoming Police Department (WPD) says. The victim was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

We’re told a 43-year-old man from Wyoming was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. His identity is not being released until he is arraigned.

