Wyoming shooting leaves man hurt, suspect at large

WYOMING, Mich. — A man was hospitalized after being shot in Wyoming Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened before 4:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of Clyde Park Avenue SW, according to the Wyoming Police Department (WPD).

We’re told officers found an adult man with a gunshot wound when they arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect ran off.

The shooting is not believed to have been a random act of violence.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with investigators by calling 616-530-7300. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

