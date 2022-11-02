Police: 16-year-old shot after suspected robbery in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital, after being shot in Wyoming on Tuesday evening.

Police say the teenager was shot near 3530 South Division Road, in the same neighborhood as Godwin Heights Middle School.

That's the address of a business, police say.

Police say the teenager may have been involved in some capacity with an attempted robbery at that business.

Two other individuals fled the scene, police say. They are still looking into their connection with the shooting.

Police were called to the area around 7:20 pm, they say.

The condition of the teenager is still unknown.

However, police say the shooting on South Division is not believed to be connected to an earlier shooting, one that killed a 17-year-old on Indian Mound Drive earlier on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we learn more.