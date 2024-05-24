Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Plane without control of wing flaps lands safely at Ford Airport

American Airlines
Gerald R. Ford International Airport
American Airlines
Posted at 12:55 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 12:55:48-04

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A mid-air malfunction ended with a smooth landing at Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday morning.

According to an airport spokesperson, an American Airlines flight reported issues with its wing flaps while on the way to West Michigan from Chicago. According to information from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, flaps are used to control a plane's speed during landing.

The airport's response team and first responders from nearby agencies positioned themselves at the airport in case anyone on the plane would need help after landing.

Thankfully, the crew was able to land the plane safely without any injuries.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book