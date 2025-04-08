People tied to Tesla vandalism identified, no charges filed yet

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The people who may be tied to the vandalism of several Tesla Cybertrucks last month at the Woodland Mall have been in contact with detectives, but right now they do not face any charges.

Kentwood police released images of two people who could have spray-painted 5 Tesla vehicles back on March 10. At the time investigators only asked for help to identify the pair.

Since then those people have been in contact with the Kentwood Police Department, but no criminal charges in the case have been filed. Police did not provide information on whether other people are suspected of the vandalism.

The case remains open and under investigation, according to police.

