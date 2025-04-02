Tesla Cybertrucks parked at Woodland Mall vandalized, police searching for persons of interest

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Several Tesla Cybertrucks parked outside Woodland Mall were vandalized nearly a month ago and now police are turning to your help to try to find the people responsible.

Kentwood police officers were dispatched to Woodland Drive on March 10. They found five trucks had been spray painted during the night causing extensive damage.

Investigators are now requesting tips on the identity of two persons of interest in the case.

Kentwood Police Department Two persons of interest are captured by security cameras. The two could be tied to the vandalism of several Tesla Cybertrucks.

If you recognize either of these men, you are encouraged to contact Detective Woollam with the Kentwood Police Department at (616) 257-9749.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

