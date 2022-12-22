Pajamas and Prayers: nonprofit provides comfort to children of local inmates

WYOMING, Mich. — 70x7 helps people who have been incarcerated get their lives back on track.

This Christmas, thanks to one local pastor's idea, the organization is making a connection between loved ones in Kent and Ottawa County Jails and their kids.

“How do we build a bridge that says something to children who are missing someone significant in their life during this season, that says you’re not forgotten," Reverend Doctor Denise Kingdom Grier said.

At 70x7 headquarters in Wyoming, as well as their Holland location, children were reminded they are not forgotten all day long on Wednesday.

Pajamas and stuffed animals filled the room, in every size and creature, ready for children and their loved ones to go shopping.

“Christmas, and pajamas, are just like, they go together. So it was just, an immediate thought, to say how can we build this bridge?” Kingdom Grier said.

Soft, tangible gifts— just for the kids—just because this Christmas—someone will be missing from the dinner table. Local faith leader Reverend Doctor Denise Kingdom Grier says—it's an important extra step, especially considering most stays in local county jails are sudden and short-term.

“We don’t get all the information, about why people are where they are. We just know that people are there. And one poor decision, one mismanagement, and one of us might be there. God forbid. Right, for Christmas. So we would want our children to know, that they are being thought of. And recognize the fact that one they love is not going to be with them at the table this holiday season,” Kingdom Grier said.

Next year, they hope to be able to allow inmates to help select the pajamas for their children waiting for them on the outside.

“They can put on these pajamas, and they can hold this stuffed animal tight, and they can know, that they are not forgotten,” Kingdom Grier said.