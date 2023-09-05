Overnight work requires lane and ramp closures on I-196 in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Road work will cause lanes and ramps to be closed overnight on I-196 Tuesday night.

Here’s the schedule from the Michigan Department of Transportation:



I-196 eastbound lane closure from the Butterworth Avenue bridge to US-131, Tuesday (9/5), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ramp closed from Lane Avenue to I-196 eastbound, Tuesday (9/5), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ramp closed from I-196 eastbound to US-131 northbound, Tuesday (9/5), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ramp closed from I-196 eastbound to US-131 southbound, Tuesday (9/5), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.