Overnight work requires lane and ramp closures on I-196 in downtown Grand Rapids

Posted at 8:33 AM, Sep 05, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Road work will cause lanes and ramps to be closed overnight on I-196 Tuesday night.

Here’s the schedule from the Michigan Department of Transportation:

  • I-196 eastbound lane closure from the Butterworth Avenue bridge to US-131, Tuesday (9/5), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. 
  • Ramp closed from Lane Avenue to I-196 eastbound, Tuesday (9/5), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. 
  • Ramp closed from I-196 eastbound to US-131 northbound, Tuesday (9/5), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. 
  • Ramp closed from I-196 eastbound to US-131 southbound, Tuesday (9/5), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. 
