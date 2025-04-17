One year later, charges in the death of Samuel Sterling are still pending in court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — April 17 marks one year since the death of Samuel Sterling, a 25-year-old who died after being hit by an unmarked police cruiser in Kentwood.

The Michigan State Police sergeant who struck him has since retired and faces criminal charges. This case has been extensively covered by FOX 17.

The incident occurred on April 17, 2024, when a law enforcement team seeking probation violators and led by federal authorities, including Michigan State Police, attempted to arrest Sterling on several outstanding warrants. Sterling was running through a parking lot in Kentwood when he was hit by the unmarked state police cruiser and later died.

The officer behind the wheel was now-retired Michigan State Police Sgt. Brian Keely. He faces charges of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Over the past year, the case against Keely has been back and forth between state and federal courts. A judge has ruled that Keely was acting in his federal capacity at the time of Sterling's death, allowing his legal team to move the case to federal court.

In October, Keely's attorneys filed a motion claiming immunity based on the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, asserting that it protects federal officers performing their official duties. However, state attorneys contend that he is not entitled to immunity. A federal judge has yet to decide on the motion.

In addition to the criminal charges, Keely faces a civil case filed by Sterling’s family, alleging gross negligence.

To commemorate the day, Sterling’s family is planning a candlelight vigil tonight (April 17) at 8 p.m. at the corner of 52nd Street and Division Avenue, near the scene of the incident.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

