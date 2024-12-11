Murder case against retired MSP sergeant to remain in federal court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The case against a retired Michigan State Police sergeant accused of murder will remain in federal court.

Former Sgt. Brian Keely is charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for the April 17 death of Samuel Sterling.

Keely was reportedly driving the cruiser that hit and killed the 25-year-old during a chase.

In October, attorneys representing Keely filed a request for the case against their client to be moved to state court, citing immunity per the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause.

A judge issued a ruling Wednesday saying the case will be tried on the federal level because Keely was under the U.S. Marshals Service’s supervision when Sterling was killed.

