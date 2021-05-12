Officers looking for 2 men involved in Verizon store robbery

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are looking for two men involved in a robbery at the Verizon Wireless store at 5811 Byron Center Ave. SW.

One of the men grabbed the employee and took them to the back of the store, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

The two men then stole an undisclosed number of cell phones and cash before fleeing the scene in a silver, four-door sedan.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the first suspect as a Black man about 5’8” to 5’11”, unknown age, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black tennis shoes, black baseball hat and a blue cloth mask.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety

They described the second suspect as a Black man about 5’9” to 5’11”, unknown age, wearing a dark blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt with white draw strings, red sweatpants, black and white shoes, black stocking cap and a blue cloth mask with a surgical mask.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety

Anyone with information may contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.