Verizon store robbed on Byron Center Avenue in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Authorities responded to a robbery at a Verizon store in Wyoming this evening, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

We’re told it happened at the Verizon store on Byron Center Avenue.

Officials say the suspect implied he had a weapon, but whether that was true is not currently known.

We’re told the suspect made off in a silver sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Black man in a gray hoodie.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation.

