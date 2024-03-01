Watch Now
Nurse born on Feb. 29 helps deliver leap day baby

University of Michigan Health West
From left to right, Nurse Molly Diekevers, Daniel Robert Sirmans, and his parents. Diekevers and Daniel both share a February 29 birthday. Diekevers is one of four babies born on February 29, 2024 at University of Michigan Health-West.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 12:59:30-05

WYOMING, Mich. — It is the rarest calendar date for a birthday, but now a West Michigan nurse shares it with a baby boy she helped deliver.

Molly Diekevers, a nurse on the labor and delivery unit at University of Michigan Health-West, was born on February 29 many years ago. Then on Thursday, she welcomed a little boy to share her birthday.

From left to right, Nurse Molly Diekevers, Daniel Robert Sirmans, and his parents. Diekevers and Daniel both share a February 29 birthday. Diekevers is one of four babies born on February 29, 2024 at University of Michigan Health-West.

Daniel Robert Sirmans was one of four children born Thursday at U of M Health-West in Wyoming. Diekevers was a nurse who helped his mom during delivery.

The other babies who will share the once in four years birthday are Josiah Daniel Sefranek, Breanne Avery Martin, and Eli William Echols.

Josiah Daniel Sefranek and his mom. Josiah is one of four babies born on February 29, 2024 at University of Michigan Health-West.
Breanne Avery Martin, one of four babies born on February 29, 2024 at University of Michigan Health-West.
Eli William Echols, one of four babies born on February 29, 2024 at University of Michigan Health-West.

They will all get to celebrate their 1st birthday on February 29, 2028.

