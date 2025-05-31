Nonprofit works with churches to bring affordable housing to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new affordable housing initiative in Grand Rapids is set to transform a grassy lot next to Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church into much-needed homes. The project is spearheaded by ICCF Community Homes, a nonprofit organization that has been addressing affordable housing issues in the area for over five decades.

Ryan VerWys, CEO of ICCF Community Homes, highlighted the pressing need for affordable housing in West Michigan at the nonprofit Wednesday.

"We run into people all the time who are finding it difficult simply to find a place to rent that's affordable. Much less if somebody who wants to be a homeowner looks at the market and finds out, wow, that the average kind of median price for a house in this community has gone well above $300,000," said VerWys.

ICCF Community Homes manages 700 units of affordable rentals in Grand Rapids and offers a variety resources for first-time home-buyers and those struggling with housing.

"700 families we help every year, keeping their housing affordable, and then we build new housing that we sell to low-income families," VerWys added.

The new initiative, known as Building with Faith, is a collaboration between ICCF and local churches. The goal is to raise $12 million to construct 200 housing units.

"100 of those homes will be permanently affordable rentals. The other 100, we hope to sell through our land trust model to low income buyers that they can become homeowners and achieve that dream of home ownership," VerWys explained.

ICCF’s efforts began eight years ago with a partnership with Madison Square Church. The two organizations share a building at 415 M.L.K. Jr St SE.

"They were given this building eight years ago, and they wanted the space for a sanctuary and for their children's ministry and early childhood education, but they have a lot of extra space here," said VerWys. "They had been listening to the community, and they heard that there was a need for housing, and they partnered with us to bring 41 units of affordable housing upstairs here."

This success has inspired further collaborations, including the ongoing conversion of an old Tabernacle Community Church building in Alger Heights.

"Just on the south end, Tabernacle Church had an old school that they've occupied for the last 15 years. We were able to buy the south building from them, and we're converting that to 27 condo units of home ownership, which will be ready this fall and will be affordable to low to moderate income households in our community," VerWys remarked.

Just down the block from ICCF, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church is preparing to convert a grassy lot on Worden St SE into affordable homes.

"We are constantly inundated with folks who come in. They are housing insecure and we provide through our benevolence. Sometimes we help to pay their rent, or at least help them catch up... There is such a diverse population of folks who here need housing, and so we try to come along and assist them," said senior pastor, Darryl Gaddy. "But what better way than to provide affordable housing ourselves."

ICCF will assist the church with pre-development planning on the project.

"We're looking at maybe six to 10 units on the land that we already own. So, the church would have equity in the land, but be able to, at the same time, provide housing," said Gaddy."It's exciting to be able to really grow our community... To know that we have broadened our footprint in the community as not only a religious institution, but to really provide sustainability and social needs to those who are hurting and are alone in our community."

Generous donor contributions, including a $6 million pledge from an anonymous couple, have helped ICCF raise $10.3 million towards their goal.

"Whether it's $6 million or someone's really hard earned $50 contribution, both are equally important, right? We believe that the size of the gift, while certainly $6 million is a big number, it's about people's heart and their desire to love their neighbors," added VerWys. "And that really is what that that initial giver said. He said, 'I don't want anyone to know my name. I just want people to know that someone who loves Jesus wants them to become homeowners.'"

