New road construction increases the chances of hitting delays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New road projects have opened up at all points of the compass in West Michigan, some of them producing lane closures and others complete closures, all of which are sure to make drivetimes longer. And some of them will stretch into multiple years.

Kent County

US-131 between Ann Street and Franklin Street



Double lane closures on US-131 southbound from Ann Street to I-196.

Wednesday, May 10, 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

One day only.

US-131 between Franklin Street and I-196



Double lane closures of US-131 northbound from Franklin Street to I-196.

Monday – Thursday, May 8 – 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

US-131 at Pearl Street



Ramp closed from Pearl Street to US-131 northbound

Monday – Thursday, May 8 – 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

I-96 between 28th Street and Cascade Road



Technically not a new project, the construction zone is expected to shift. While the first two days of work last week affected the entire stretch of highway, the last few days of the week saw lane closures only before and after the Burton Street overpass.

This week and through May 13, lane closures return on Tuesday, May 2, all the way between Cascade Road and 28th Street in both directions.

The Michigan Department of Transportation, as of this posting, has not indicated what comes after May 13.

The project continues through October and will eventually include the closure of Burton Street over I-96.

Plainfield Avenue north of Leonard Street



Water main project in the single block between Leonard Street and Carrier Street.

Begin Wednesday, May 3; end Friday, May 26.

Detour: Lafayette Avenue between Leonard Street and Quinby Street.

Ottawa County

E. Main Avenue in Zeeland closed between Fairview Avenue and M-131 Chicago Drive.



For access from Zeeland to Chicago Drive, use Washington Avenue. For access to I-196, go south on Fairview Avenue, east on Frontage Road, south on 84th Avenue, and east on Adams Street.

The Main Avenue closure is scheduled through June 5.

M-231 over the Grand River



Two lanes reduced to one, requiring control by flag crew

Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday through Sunday, May 2-7.

Kalamazoo County

W. Michigan Avenue between W. Main Street and Harrison Street.



Preparations are underway to convert Michigan Avenue into a two-way street in downtown Kalamazoo in 2024

Patching and sealing, addition of bicycle lanes, and shorter crosswalk distances.

Work through August 2023.

Shaver Road



The City of Portage is embarking on a two-year improvement project on Shaver Road.

This first year will be on Shaver Road between the south city limits and Oakland Drive. The pavement will be resurfaced, with improvements to sidewalks and crossing access.

The work this year will be done by mid-June.

The 2024 part of the project will work on the water main between Oakland Drive and Vanderbilt Avenue.

Kalamazoo County and St. Joseph County

US-131 between Schoolcraft and Three Rivers

