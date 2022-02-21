New Lowell Fire Department pup provides comfort to firefighters

LOWELL, Mich. — There's a new chief at the Lowell Fire Department, but he won't be going on any calls.

He's affectionately called Little Chief. The Golden Retriever was supposed to be a family dog for the big chief, Shannon Witherell.

But after some research, he figured out this Little Chief would be best used as a firehouse pup.

Studies show having a dog in the firehouse can lower blood pressure, even slow breathing through anxious moments and provide comfort through difficult times.

For those who run into burning buildings and witness horrible events in our community daily, it's the perfect fit.

“We’ve been working with West Michigan Therapy Dog, so once he’s ready, he’ll go through those classes to get certified as an emotional support dog,” said Chief Witherell.

Chief is four months old and already has more than 300 followers on Instagram. If you need a mental health break, follow him there.