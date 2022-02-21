Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

New Lowell Fire Department pup provides comfort to firefighters

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
Lowell fire dept dog.jpg
Posted at 3:31 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 15:31:46-05

LOWELL, Mich. — There's a new chief at the Lowell Fire Department, but he won't be going on any calls.

He's affectionately called Little Chief. The Golden Retriever was supposed to be a family dog for the big chief, Shannon Witherell.

But after some research, he figured out this Little Chief would be best used as a firehouse pup.

Studies show having a dog in the firehouse can lower blood pressure, even slow breathing through anxious moments and provide comfort through difficult times.

For those who run into burning buildings and witness horrible events in our community daily, it's the perfect fit.

“We’ve been working with West Michigan Therapy Dog, so once he’s ready, he’ll go through those classes to get certified as an emotional support dog,” said Chief Witherell.

Chief is four months old and already has more than 300 followers on Instagram. If you need a mental health break, follow him there.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News