NEW INFO: Court docs detail Plainfield Twp. massage parlor prostitution arrest

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Last Thursday members of the Kent County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Task Force arrested a Hamilton woman after they got a warrant to search her Plainfield Township massage parlor.

Monday afternoon Edith Amanda Corbett was arraigned on three prostitution charges and a charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

Court documents say that in July 2023 the Human Trafficking Task Force started investigating Just Divine, a massage parlor at 5181 Plainfield Ave. owned and operated by Corbett. The sheriff’s office was tipped off by online posts about the commercial sex industry.

Documents go on to say that an undercover operation was conducted on the business, finding that male customers were charged door fees of either $50 or $80 depending on the length of their stays. Deputies arrested a worker who told police that Corbett was operating a massage parlor that offers illegal sex acts.

The task force says it is continuing to look through evidence in this case and is aware of prevalence of illicit massages in our community.

Corbett is being held on $10,000, 10% bond. Her next hearing will be May 8, followed by a scheduled preliminary exam on May 15.

