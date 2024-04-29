3 facing charges for alleged sex assault, prostitution at Holland Twp. massage parlor

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Three women face charges in connection to allegations of sexual assault and prostitution at a Holland Township massage parlor.

Reports of inappropriate touching at Rong Massage were first reported in July 2023, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). More than “half a dozen” tips came in between then and October.

A masseuse who wished to remain anonymous previously told FOX 17:

“I don’t know why happen, these things. I still, until right now, from before customer calls police, until right now, just thinking about that, I don’t understand why. They just are very, very mad for me and just want to call police and say I do bad service for them? Because they don’t like me? Just only don’t like me? Don’t like my talking? So they just want to call police? They just want to close my shop? They just want to kick me out? I don’t know what they want me to do. I just think that’s crazy, you know?”

Deputies told FOX 17 Monday one of the three suspects has been formally arraigned. We’re told 38-year-old Li Xu was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and maintaining a prostitution house.

OCSO says the other two women, aged 65 and 66, each face one count of maintaining a prostitution house. Their arraignment is still pending.

The sheriff's office adds Rong Massage is no longer operating business on Douglas Avenue.

