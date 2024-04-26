'No licensed message therapists were employed' Kent Co Deputies arrest woman in illicit business investigation

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Hamilton woman faces felony charges after claims surfaced of an illicit massage business.

The 44-year-old was arrested as part of the months-long undercover investigation into Just Divine Massage— one of the highest-attended massage parlors in Kent County, attracting mostly male clientele from all over the state.

Initial evidence collected garnered Kent County Human Trafficking Task Force Deputies a search warrant, finding more evidence of pay-for-sex activities Thursday.

Despite being a licensed massage business— Deputies found no licensed massage therapists were employed there.

Suspect arrested:

Unnamed 44-year-old Hamilton woman

Arraignment pending in 63rd District Court



Felony Charges:

Keeping a House of Prostitution

Prostitution Pandering

Prostitution/Accepting Earnings

Using a Computer to Commit a Crime

As the investigation continues, the Kent County Sheriff's Office is partnering with victims' services providers like Safe Haven Ministries and Crisis Aid International to help those impacted.