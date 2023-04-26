New design concepts released for Ada Hotel

ADA, Mich. — Conceptual designs for a new hotel coming to Ada have been released to the public.

Formerly dubbed “The Ada House,” construction on the Ada Hotel began in February of last year.

CDV5 Properties and AHC Hospitality unveiled the new designs of the 37,000-square-foot hotel on Wednesday. The building will reportedly include 36 rooms, two restaurants, a gym and a lounge area.

The Ada Hotel is named after an 1800s hotel that was once considered the township’s centerpiece.

“We are eager to offer this level of facility to leisure and business travelers who have long sought such an option in this area,” says AHC Hospitality Vice President George Aquino. “The Ada Hotel of the early 1900s was an approachable place for everyone to enjoy. It seems only fitting that this new facility shares the same name, while hoping to bring the same excitement to the village as the original hotel.”

The three-story hotel is slated to open spring 2024.

