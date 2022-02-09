Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Construction scheduled to begin on riverfront hotel in Ada

items.[0].image.alt
AHC Hospitality
ada house hotel.jpg
Posted at 9:57 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 09:57:05-05

ADA, Mich. — Groundbreaking is set to begin on the Ada House, a new hotel inspired by the original Ada Hotel.

The Ada Hotel dates back to the 19th century and was called the centerpiece of the village.

Renderings show a three-story 37,000 square foot boutique hotel with a restaurant and bar area and space to host weddings and other private events.

It will be on River Street across from Legacy Park.

It's expected to take about a year to 18 months to build.

Groundbreaking on the Ada House is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News