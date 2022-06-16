Natural gas leak in Oakfield Twp. prompts evacuation order on 14 Mile Road

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies issued an evacuation warning in Oakfield Township Thursday morning in response to a natural gas leak.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the evacuation affects civilians and businesses on 14 Mile Road between Wabasis Avenue and Lappley Avenue.

We’re told multiple gas leaks were detected near a house that was on fire on 14 Mile.

The sheriff’s office says 14 Mile Road is closed to traffic in all directions.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information.

