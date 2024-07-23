MSP: Man last seen in Kentwood wanted for child sexual abuse

KENTWOOD, Mich. — State troopers request the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for allegedly committing sexual abuse against children.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 55-year-old Stephen Philip Foster is wanted for numerous felonies, including child sexually abusive activity; possession and distribution; failing to abide by the Sex Offender Registration Act; felon in possession of a gun; and operating a drug house.

We’re told Foster was last known to be in Kentwood but authorities don’t know where he currently is. He may have left the state.

Those with knowledge of Foster’s whereabouts are urged to connect with MSP at 877-MI-CYBER (option 6) or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

