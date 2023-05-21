MSP cruiser involved in wrong way US-131 crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper is uninjured following a crash on US-131 while responding to a wrong way driver.

MSP said it happened around 11:00 p.m. Saturday when the trooper was responding to a call of a wrong way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

The trooper with the Grand Rapids post was driving northbound near Hall Street with their emergency lights activated, attempting to slow traffic and intercept with the suspect vehicle.

The suspect driver reportedly passed the trooper. Believing the traffic had stopped, MSP said the trooper attempted to make a u-turn to stop the suspect.

The trooper's cruiser was struck by a vehicle driving northbound that did not notice the patrol vehicle. MSP said a second vehicle rear-ended the first involved vehicle.

There were minor injuries to the occupants of the two vehicles involved. The trooper was uninjured.

The wrong way driver fled the scene and was not identified.

The crash remains under investigation.