Family of US-131 wrong-way crash in 2022 pushes for better safety along highway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Denise and Paul Yon are frustrated.

“This isn't necessary,” said Denise. “We don't need to go through [this], this is just devastating.”

In an interview with FOX 17, the Fowlerville couple fought through tears as they discussed another wrong-way crash on US-131.

“The tanker driver that was involved in Willow’s accident said that he's witnessed it [wrong-way drivers] 11 times in his travels,” said Paul. “It's happening all the time.”

Last March, the couple’s daughter, Willow, died when a drunk, wrong-way driver hit her on US-131 between 28th and Burton Streets.

“Willow really enjoy Grand Rapids,” said Paul. “She was excelling even more there than she did here and she did great things. We miss her terribly. She would have graduated this year from Kendall.”

She was on her way back from a friend’s house and had recently interviewed for an internship.

Denise says news of another crash brings back painful memories.

“When we hear it, we think of, ‘Well somebody got a phone call just like we did,’ and that is crushing,” said Denise.

The Yons hope to turn their emotions into a purpose though.

In an interview with FOX 17, the couple called on the Michigan Department of Transportation to install warning and detection systems between Pearl and 28th Streets, which flash lights and send messages to police when a driver enters a road from the wrong way.

They would also like to see more education on the dangers of driving under the influence and increased road patrols by local police agencies.

“MDOT’s job is to make the roads as safe as possible,” said Denise. “That's their job and they're not making the roads as safe as possible.”

According to state police data, the number of wrong-way traffic crashes hit a five-year high in 2021 with 421 reported.

Forty people have died as a result of wrong-way traffic crashes from 2017-2021.

It’s unclear how many of those incidents took place on US-131.

“We don't want to see anybody go through this,” said Denise. “It's hell.”

Paul added, “This affects your family so much in so many ways.”

FOX 17 emailed and texted a spokesperson for MDOT, but has not heard back as of Sunday evening.

The Yons hope something happens soon so other families can be spared the tears.

“They’re [MDOT] going to say, ‘We need two years to study things and come up with resolution’. They do not,” said Paul. “They can come up with a resolution Monday morning, tomorrow morning, and that's what it needs to be done.”