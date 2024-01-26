Mother charged with involuntary manslaughter after 8-month-old’s drowning

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A mother faces several charges in Kent County months after her baby drowned in a bathtub.

23-year-old Olivia Miller appeared in court Friday morning to be arraigned.

She was charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says Miller’s eight-month-old son drowned in the bathtub of a Sparta Township home back in November 2023.

FOX 17 obtained court documents Friday that show Miller was home alone with her son at the time.

She claimed to have left him alone in the tub for just five minutes while she changed the laundry, according to the documents.

However, detectives say the boy’s time of death and Miller’s phone activity tell a different story.

They believe Miller called 911 after spending 20 minutes on her phone.

Court documents also note that she told her father via text that her son was taking a nap four minutes before contacting emergency services.

Miller is being held on a $300,000 bond.

27-year-old Keenan Johnson also faces charges related to the eight-month-old's death.

FOX 17 still is working to confirm Johnson's relationship to the baby and his mother; however, court documents claim Johnson, while under oath, gave false statement[s] and omitted information contrary to what was discovered during the investigation.

He now faces a perjury charge.

