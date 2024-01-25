Mother facing manslaughter, child abuse charges after 8-month-old drowns in bathtub

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A mother is facing charges after her eight-month-old drowned in a bathtub last year, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office authorized involuntary manslaughter and child abuse charges against the woman Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says the eight-month-old boy drowned in the bathtub of a Sparta Township home on November 22, 2023.

Investigators say the 23-year-old mother was home alone with the baby at the time.

The sheriff’s office says an extensive investigation revealed circumstances were different than presented originally.

The mother’s name has not been released as she has yet to be arraigned.

